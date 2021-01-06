2020-21 NFL MVP: Winner Prediction and Complete Odds for Top Candidates

2020-21 NFL MVP: Winner Prediction and Complete Odds for Top CandidatesJanuary 6, 2021
The 2020 NFL regular season is over, and the playoffs are about to begin. However, the run to Super Bowl LV isn't the only race set to be decided in the coming weeks. NFL MVP voting coming to an end this week, though the results won't officially be announced until the NFL Honors on Super Bowl Weekend.
While the NFL MVP hasn't been won by a non-quarterback since Adrian Peterson took home the award in 2012, we might Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has bulldozed his way into consideration. He has already wrapped up his second-consecutive league rushing title with a whopping 2,027 yards to go with 17 rushing touchdowns.
Here, we'll examine the cases for Henry and the other MVP favorites, along with the latest MVP odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and an educated guess on who will be the eventual winner.
Latest MVP Odds
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers: 1-20
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills: 9-1
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: 15-1
Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans: 50-1
Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 250-1
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks: 500-1
Overview
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the overwhelming betting favorite for this year's MVP. This isn't surprising, given the fact that Rodgers has had one of his best seasons ever. He has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, a league-high 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also has a league-high rating of 121.5.
However, Rodgers isn't likely to be a unanimous choice, as Lamar Jackson was last year. He's going to face stiff competition from the likes of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Allen made a massive leap as a signal-caller this season, racking up 4,544 passing yards, 421 rushing yards, 45 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His ability to keep opposing defenses off-balance as a dual-threat has made him one of the most indefensible offensive players in the league—and one of the year's biggest breakout stars.
"I'm all in on this kid," Rich Eisen said on the Rich Eisen Show (h/t Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com). "I'm head over heels for him."
Kansas City Chiefs gunslinger Patrick Mahomes is also at the top of the conversation after another quietly superb season. He threw for 4,740 yards with 38 touchdowns and just six interceptions while posting the second-highest passer rating (108.) of his career.
Mahomes also helped the Chiefs secure the AFC's No. 1 seed without even playing in the season finale.
Then, there's Henry. The unquestioned centerpiece of the Titans offense has historically productive in 2020. He is just the eighth running back in NFL history to hit the 2,000-yards rushing mark. The last player to do it was Peterson during the 2012 season.
Yes, the same 2012 season in which Peterson was named MVP.
While Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson are both considered long shots at this point, it won't be a surprise if both of them receive votes. Brady threw for 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions at age 43, which is remarkable. Wilson, who has never received an MVP vote in his career, practically carried the Seahawks early in the season before the defense rebounded to finish strong.
Prediction
When it comes to the MVP race, the winner is often the player with the best story. IN 2018, it was Mahomes, who became a sensation in his first year as a full-time starter. Last year, it was Jackson, who redefined what a quarterback can be at the NFL level. This year, some of the league's best stories involve Rodgers, Allen and Henry.
Henry has helped prove that running backs still have a vital place in the modern NFL. While it has become a passing league, an elite back can take over games and physically dominate opposing defenses. Reaching the fabled 2,000-yard mark is an incredible feat, and it's one that is likely to earn Henry at least a handful of MVP votes.
Allen is the fresh face on this list, and his emergence in 2020 has been fun to follow. He has gone from being a raw rookie with upside in 2018 to an above-average dual-threat in 2019 to a legitimately elite signal-caller this season.
If voters are drawn to the newest story, Allen could be your MVP.
However, it's impossible to ignore just how remarkable Rodgers has been this season. While he's usually performing at an elite level, Rodgers has played perhaps the best football of his career in 2020. What makes his story intriguing is the fact that this may be one of his final seasons in Green Bay.
In case you've forgotten the 2020 offseason, the Packers drafted Rodgers' potential replacement when they traded up to take Jordan Love in April's draft. In the months since, Rodgers has shown everyone that such a move was probably premature.
Rodgers has been the best quarterback in football this season, and is arguably the most gifted passer of all time. He's also going to be your 2020 NFL MVP.
