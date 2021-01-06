2020-21 NFL MVP: Winner Prediction and Complete Odds for Top Candidates

2 of 3

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the overwhelming betting favorite for this year's MVP. This isn't surprising, given the fact that Rodgers has had one of his best seasons ever. He has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, a league-high 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also has a league-high rating of 121.5.

However, Rodgers isn't likely to be a unanimous choice, as Lamar Jackson was last year. He's going to face stiff competition from the likes of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen made a massive leap as a signal-caller this season, racking up 4,544 passing yards, 421 rushing yards, 45 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His ability to keep opposing defenses off-balance as a dual-threat has made him one of the most indefensible offensive players in the league—and one of the year's biggest breakout stars.

"I'm all in on this kid," Rich Eisen said on the Rich Eisen Show (h/t Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com). "I'm head over heels for him."

Kansas City Chiefs gunslinger Patrick Mahomes is also at the top of the conversation after another quietly superb season. He threw for 4,740 yards with 38 touchdowns and just six interceptions while posting the second-highest passer rating (108.) of his career.

Mahomes also helped the Chiefs secure the AFC's No. 1 seed without even playing in the season finale.

Then, there's Henry. The unquestioned centerpiece of the Titans offense has historically productive in 2020. He is just the eighth running back in NFL history to hit the 2,000-yards rushing mark. The last player to do it was Peterson during the 2012 season.

Yes, the same 2012 season in which Peterson was named MVP.

While Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson are both considered long shots at this point, it won't be a surprise if both of them receive votes. Brady threw for 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions at age 43, which is remarkable. Wilson, who has never received an MVP vote in his career, practically carried the Seahawks early in the season before the defense rebounded to finish strong.