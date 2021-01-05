    Clemson's Trevor Lawrence: 2021 NFL Draft Decision Will Come in Next Day or so

    Jenna Ciccotelli
January 6, 2021

    Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence lost the Heisman Trophy to Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith on Tuesday night, but he offered some insight into his next steps on the ESPN broadcast.

    Lawrence said an update regarding his future will come "in the next day or so," but he added: "Obviously, the plan has been to move on" (h/t Matt Hayes). 

    The presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft would end his collegiate career with a 34-2 overall record and a perfect 34-0 record in the regular season. 

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

