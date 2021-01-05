    Video: Baker Mayfield Shares Heartwarming Moment with Browns Fan Who Has Cancer

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2021

    Baker Mayfield, quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland, festeja la victoria sobre los Steelers de Pittsburgh el domingo 3 de enero de 2021 (AP Foto/Ron Schwane)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    Baker and Emily Mayfield did what they could to make Week 17 a special one for Cleveland Browns fan Tom Seipel.

    Emily, who is the quarterback's wife, heard about a fundraiser that was started for Seipel, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2017. She invited him to her suite for Sunday's game between the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers and then helped arrange a meeting between fan and quarterback after Cleveland clinched a playoff spot with the win.

    "Was just reading up on your story," Baker Mayfield said in a video. "You're extremely inspirational, man. You're a warrior. Just want to say, keep fighting. Appreciate your support and we'll see what happens when we get into the playoffs, we'll see if we make those dreams come true, bud."

    Ashley Bastock of the Akron Beacon Journal provided more details, noting Seipel was diagnosed when he was in Nicaragua working as a missionary. He is receiving hospice care but was able to make it for the game.

    "By far it's the best memory," Seipel said. "You can't even ask that question. By far. This weekend blew everything out of the water, it was insane. It's been too good to believe, it's been amazing."

    Cleveland won the game 24-22 and will face the Steelers again in the AFC Wild Card Round.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Tony Romo May Call Bears-Saints Remotely Due to COVID-19 Protocols

      Report: Tony Romo May Call Bears-Saints Remotely Due to COVID-19 Protocols
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Tony Romo May Call Bears-Saints Remotely Due to COVID-19 Protocols

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Breaking Down Odds, Betting Splits for Wild Card Round

      (DraftKings)

      Breaking Down Odds, Betting Splits for Wild Card Round
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Breaking Down Odds, Betting Splits for Wild Card Round

      Ameer Tyree
      via DraftKings Nation

      Why Eagles' Tank Job Wasn't Worth It

      @SOBO55 looks at the possible ripple effects of Pederson's decision and thinks he may have lost his locker room for good ➡️

      Why Eagles' Tank Job Wasn't Worth It
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Why Eagles' Tank Job Wasn't Worth It

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Wentz Might Not Want Trade

      Carson Wentz is ‘hopeful’ time in Philly won’t ‘end in divorce’ despite ESPN reports he wants out (AP)

      Wentz Might Not Want Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Wentz Might Not Want Trade

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report