Video: Baker Mayfield Shares Heartwarming Moment with Browns Fan Who Has Cancer

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Baker and Emily Mayfield did what they could to make Week 17 a special one for Cleveland Browns fan Tom Seipel.

Emily, who is the quarterback's wife, heard about a fundraiser that was started for Seipel, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2017. She invited him to her suite for Sunday's game between the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers and then helped arrange a meeting between fan and quarterback after Cleveland clinched a playoff spot with the win.

"Was just reading up on your story," Baker Mayfield said in a video. "You're extremely inspirational, man. You're a warrior. Just want to say, keep fighting. Appreciate your support and we'll see what happens when we get into the playoffs, we'll see if we make those dreams come true, bud."

Ashley Bastock of the Akron Beacon Journal provided more details, noting Seipel was diagnosed when he was in Nicaragua working as a missionary. He is receiving hospice care but was able to make it for the game.

"By far it's the best memory," Seipel said. "You can't even ask that question. By far. This weekend blew everything out of the water, it was insane. It's been too good to believe, it's been amazing."

Cleveland won the game 24-22 and will face the Steelers again in the AFC Wild Card Round.