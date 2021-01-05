U.S. Women's Soccer Star Alex Morgan Recovering After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

United States women's national team star Alex Morgan announced Tuesday she tested positive for COVID-19.

Morgan said she and her family "are all in good spirits and recovering well."

The USWNT has been out of action since November, when it defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in a friendly. Morgan started on the bench and came on in the 46th minute.

The 31-year-old completed a brief spell with Tottenham Hotspur last month, with the club confirming she wouldn't extend her contract beyond December. She made four appearances in the FA Women's Super League, scoring a pair of goals.

Making the move to England allowed Morgan to get back onto the pitch following her pregnancy. She gave birth in May, precluding her from representing the Orlando Pride in the NWSL Challenge Cup. The Pride ultimately withdrew from the event after multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

Morgan was then on the verge of sealing her move to Tottenham when the NWSL rolled out its Fall Series.

The two-time World Cup winner intends to represent the United States in the 2021 Summer Olympics, which factored into her decision to sign with Tottenham.