    U.S. Women's Soccer Star Alex Morgan Recovering After COVID-19 Diagnosis

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan gestures to her teammates during the English Women's Super League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Reading at the Hive stadium in London. American World Cup winner Alex Morgan won't be staying at Tottenham for the second half of the season after deciding to return home. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
    Alastair Grant/Associated Press

    United States women's national team star Alex Morgan announced Tuesday she tested positive for COVID-19.

    Morgan said she and her family "are all in good spirits and recovering well."

    The USWNT has been out of action since November, when it defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in a friendly. Morgan started on the bench and came on in the 46th minute.

    The 31-year-old completed a brief spell with Tottenham Hotspur last month, with the club confirming she wouldn't extend her contract beyond December. She made four appearances in the FA Women's Super League, scoring a pair of goals.

    Making the move to England allowed Morgan to get back onto the pitch following her pregnancy. She gave birth in May, precluding her from representing the Orlando Pride in the NWSL Challenge Cup. The Pride ultimately withdrew from the event after multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

    Morgan was then on the verge of sealing her move to Tottenham when the NWSL rolled out its Fall Series.

    The two-time World Cup winner intends to represent the United States in the 2021 Summer Olympics, which factored into her decision to sign with Tottenham.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Tottenham 2-0 Brentford: Sissoko and Son Send Spurs into Cup Final

      Tottenham 2-0 Brentford: Sissoko and Son Send Spurs into Cup Final
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Tottenham 2-0 Brentford: Sissoko and Son Send Spurs into Cup Final

      Malik Ouzia
      via Standard

      Alex Morgan Tests Positive

      USWNT star confirms she and her family were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the holidays

      Alex Morgan Tests Positive
      United States (Women's Football) logo
      United States (Women's Football)

      Alex Morgan Tests Positive

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Ozil in Negotiations with DC United

      Ozil in Negotiations with DC United
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ozil in Negotiations with DC United

      via Football.London

      Dybala S--ts Himself When There's Pressure on Him — Cassano 😳

      Dybala S--ts Himself When There's Pressure on Him — Cassano 😳
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Dybala S--ts Himself When There's Pressure on Him — Cassano 😳

      Goal
      via Goal