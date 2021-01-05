UConn vs. Baylor WBB Game Canceled After Kim Mulkey's Positive COVID-19 Test

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

UConn and Baylor announced Tuesday the women's basketball game between the schools scheduled for Thursday has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Baylor program.

Baylor announced the cancellation and that the team is restricting activities after head coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19.

Mulkey released the following statement regarding her positive test:

"On Dec. 25, I was exposed to COVID-19 by a family member who tested positive. I immediately self-quarantined and did not re-join the team when our staff and players came back from our holiday break on Dec. 28. I produced three negative tests leading up to our game at TCU, Jan. 2. However, I decided that it was important to continue quarantining in case the virus took time to come to fruition. I tested positive yesterday [Jan. 4] and will now isolate. If I have no symptoms, I will re-join the program on Jan. 15. While I am disappointed and hate to be away from the program, Baylor women's basketball is in good hands with our coaches and support staff. The safety of our student-athletes is paramount and will take precedent over any basketball activity during this pandemic."

UConn vs. Baylor had the potential to be one of the top games of the 2020-21 women's college basketball season, as the No. 3 Huskies are a perfect 6-0 and the No. 6 Bears are 8-1.

Baylor noted it is unclear when it will take the floor next since it will depend on how long the program has to restrict activity.

The Bears were without Mulkey for their most recent game Jan. 2, which was a 74-50 win over TCU. Their next scheduled game is Sunday against Kansas State at home followed by a road tilt with Kansas on Jan. 13.

Baylor has been an elite program under Mulkey, winning national titles in 2005, 2012 and 2019, and reaching the Final Four on four occasions. The Bears have missed the NCAA tournament only once since Mulkey became the head coach in 2000.

Baylor has lost two or fewer games in four of the past five seasons, and its only loss so far this season was a road upset against No. 13 Arkansas.

UConn is perhaps the greatest women's basketball program of all time with 11 national titles since 1995, all of which came under head coach Geno Auriemma.

While the Huskies haven't won a championship since 2016, Auriemma has taken them to at least the Final Four in each of the past 12 NCAA tournaments.

UConn looks like its dominant self this season, winning each of its first six games by at least 23 points, which suggests the Final Four streak could continue.

With the Baylor game now off the table, UConn is next scheduled to play Saturday when it hosts the Providence Friars.