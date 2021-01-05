    Lions Rumors: Darrell Bevell Interviewing for HC Job; Served in Interim Role

    Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell will interview for the full-time role Tuesday, team president Rod Wood confirmed to reporters.

    Wood also broke down what the team is looking for in the head coach:

    Bevell took over in Week 13 for Matt Patricia, who was fired after a 4-7 start and a 13-29-1 record in three years.

    Detroit beat the Chicago Bears in Bevell's first game at the helm, but the squad lost the next four games to end the year 5-11.

    Bevell, who will turn 51 on Wednesday, was the team's offensive coordinator before becoming the interim coach, taking over the former position in 2019.

    The unit ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored this season after ranking 18th in the category last year.

    Before his time in Detroit, Bevell spent 12 years as an offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks. He helped the 2013 Seahawks take home a Super Bowl title behind one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL, while the 2015 team ranked in the top five in both points scored and yards gained.

    His tenure with the Vikings was highlighted by the 2009 squad that reached the NFC title game behind Brett Favre and ranked second in points scored.

    The Lions have also interviewed former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

    The organization is looking to turn things around after four years without a playoff appearance and 29 seasons without a postseason victory.

