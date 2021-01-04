NFL Rumors: Giants' Jason Garrett Requested by Chargers for HC Interview

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Jason Garrett may land another head coaching job after just one season as an offensive coordinator.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Chargers asked permission to interview the New York Giants offensive coordinator for their head coaching vacancy. Garrett was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2010 through 2019.

Garrett went 85-67 during his time at the helm of the Cowboys, making the playoffs three times and taking home the Coach of the Year in 2016 when Dallas went 13-3.

However, that 2016 team lost its first playoff game. Garrett went 2-3 in five postseason contests for the Cowboys and failed to make the Super Bowl despite having a number of talented teams that featured players such as Tony Romo, Dak Prescott, Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliott.

Garrett wasn't exactly successful during his first year as the offensive coordinator for the Giants.

The team missed the playoffs with a 6-10 record and finished 31st in the league in yards and points with quarterback Daniel Jones dealing with inconsistency on the way to 11 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

As for Los Angeles, it probably isn't far away from competing for a playoff spot in the AFC despite a 7-9 record during the 2020 campaign.

Justin Herbert is one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the league, and players such as Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler are potential building blocks for years to come as the team builds a core that can compete in the AFC West.

Hiring the coach in charge of that group will be a critical decision this offseason that could set the franchise in the right or wrong direction. Garrett is apparently a candidate for the position.