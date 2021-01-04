    Rams DC Brandon Staley Reportedly Requested by Jets, Jaguars for HC Interviews

    Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley has at least one more game this season, but he could already have some postseason plans in place.

    According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Chargers are the second team to request an interview with Staley for their head coaching vacancy. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier Monday that the New York Jets also asked to speak with him.

    This season was Staley's first as a defensive coordinator at the professional level. 

    He adjusted quickly, shaping the Rams into the best defense in the league. They allowed just 18.5 points per game while limiting opponents to 281.9 total yards on offense—both NFL bests. L.A. allowed 91.3 rushing yards, ranking third leaguewide. 

    Before joining the Rams, the 38-year-old served as a linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. The Ohio native was the defensive coordinator at the collegiate level for John Carroll, James Madison and Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, where he was also an associate head coach. 

    According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Jets have an extensive list of candidates to replace Adam Gase, who was fired Sunday after the Jets concluded the season at 2-14. The team is also eyeing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

    The Chargers, who finished 7-9, are looking to fill a hole left by the firing of head coach Anthony Lynn and have also requested an interview with Eberflus, per Williams

