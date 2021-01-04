    Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 5, 2021

    Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) defends against Alabama during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah declared for the 2021 NFL draft on Monday after four seasons in South Bend. 

    He announced his decision on Twitter, posting a statement thanking his teammates, coaches and fans: 

    The Virginia native was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and won the Butkus Award, given to the top linebacker in the country, after posting 62 tackles (11 for loss) and three forced fumbles this season. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

