Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah declared for the 2021 NFL draft on Monday after four seasons in South Bend.

He announced his decision on Twitter, posting a statement thanking his teammates, coaches and fans:

The Virginia native was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and won the Butkus Award, given to the top linebacker in the country, after posting 62 tackles (11 for loss) and three forced fumbles this season.

