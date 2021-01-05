NFL Players Comparison and Draft Predictions for Each Heisman Finalist

1 of 4

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Pro Comparison: Philip Rivers

From a statistical and production standpoint, it's hard not to like what Mac Jones has to offer as a quarterback prospect.

Jones has the Crimson Tide set to play in the College Football Playoff championship game, and he's been a perfect fit for offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian's system. Through 12 games, he has completed 77.0 percent of his pass attempts for 4,036 yards, 36 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Not every team is likely to fall in love with Jones physically, however. He's listed at 6'3" and 214 pounds, but he isn't the biggest quarterback prospect in this year's class, and he certainly isn't the most athletic.

While Jones isn't a complete statue in the pocket, he slides to avoid pressure far more often than he scrambles. With athletic quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson taking the NFL by storm, Jones' throwback pocket-passer profile won't cause scouts to drool.

Where Jones will impress personnel executives is with his accuracy and field vision. He doesn't have a cannon attached to his throwing shoulder, but he can put the ball into tight windows and hit receivers in stride on most short and intermediate routes.

Jones' skill set is similar to that of longtime NFL starter Philip Rivers. It's like a Sasquatch sighting when Rivers chews up yards on the ground, but with a clean pocket and a solid supporting cast, he can go toe-to-toe with almost anyone in the league.

It's fair to note that Jones has benefited from a strong supporting cast at Alabama, with players like Smith and running back Najee Harris making his life much easier.

Given Jones' physical limitations—and the inevitable "system quarterback" argument—the back half of Round 1 might be his draft ceiling. Fortunately, several teams in that range could be in the quarterback market.

The Indianapolis Colts could look to Jones as Rivers' long-term replacement, while teams like the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers could similarly view him as a quarterback o the future.

Projected Draft Range: 15-32

Potential Landing Spots: Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Football Team

