Chargers Rumors: Anthony Lynn 'May Have Saved His Job' with 4-Game Win Streak

Despite a disappointing 2020 season, the Los Angeles Chargers reportedly may be willing to give head coach Anthony Lynn one more chance.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, Lynn "may have saved his job" after leading the Bolts on a four-game winning streak to close out the campaign.

As a result of that run, the Chargers finished with a 7-9 mark following a 3-9 start to the season.

Lynn was hired as head coach of the Chargers prior to the 2017 season. Prior to that, he served as the assistant head coach, running backs coach, offensive coordinator and interim head coach during his two seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

The 52-year-old Lynn went a solid 9-7 in his first season in L.A. before taking the next step in 2018 by leading the Chargers to a 12-4 mark and a trip to the playoffs.

Los Angeles beat the Baltimore Ravens before falling to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round. Since that loss, it has essentially been all downhill.

Last season, amid a deluge of injuries to key players such as safety Derwin James and tight end Hunter Henry, the Chargers went just 5-11, which stands as Lynn's worst record in L.A.

This season, the Chargers were without James (meniscus) for the entire campaign, while the likes of running back Austin Ekeler, defensive end Joey Bosa, defensive end Melvin Ingram and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. missed significant time as well.

Despite that, the Chargers were able to salvage a 7-9 finish thanks largely to the final month of the season.

One major positive to come out of 2020 was the rapid development of quarterback Justin Herbert, who set the NFL rookie record for passing touchdowns (31) and total touchdowns (36) along with 4,336 yards, 10 interceptions and a completion rate of 66.6 percent.

If Herbert continues to improve, the Chargers have a chance to be playoff contenders in the AFC quite quickly, especially if they can stay healthy on the defensive side of the ball in 2021.

Since becoming the head coach in L.A., Lynn's offenses have never ranked worst than 11th in the league. With Herbert now leading the way, a foray into the NFL's top five offenses in 2021 and beyond isn't out of the question.

Lynn may be on a short leash if he is retained, but given what he was able to do with a rookie quarterback who wasn't as highly touted as Joe Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa, he apparently bought himself additional time.