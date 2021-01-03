NFL Playoff Schedule 2021: Bracket Dates, Picture and Wild-Card Predictions

2 of 4

John Munson/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

The Indianapolis Colts squeaked into the playoffs with a Week 17 win and a loss by the Miami Dolphins. They'll now face a Buffalo Bills team that is hot as any squad in the league right now.

Buffalo has won six straight games and has won all of them convincingly. The Bills finale against the Dolphins was never in doubt, as they steamrolled Miami en route to a 56-26 win—locking up the AFC's No. 2 seed in the process.

While the Colts defense and ground game could make this a close contest, the Bills offense appears borderline unstoppable. Quarterback Josh Allen is playing at an MVP level, Stefon Diggs has established himself as one of the league's top receivers, and Buffalo is getting solid contributions on the ground from Devin Singletary and Antonio Williams.

With the Buffalo defense also playing relatively well—no opponent has reached 30 points since Week 10—the Bills may be one of the toughest outs in the AFC playoff race. This won't be an easy game, but the Bills have the momentum and will advance to the divisional round.

Bills 31, Colts 25

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans

This may be the most exciting game of Wild Card Weekend. It will most likely be the most run-heavy. The Baltimore Ravens and dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson lost to the Titans in the divisional round last year. Derrick Henry and the Titans will be looking to repeat history.

On Sunday, Henry topped the 2,000-yard rushing mark, while Jackson became the NFL's first quarterback to run for 1,000 yards in back-to-back years.

"It's just the beginning for us, to be honest with you," Jackson said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Both squads are dangerous offensively, and it would be unfair not to mention Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown and the Tennessee passing attack. However, defense could be the deciding factor in this potential back-and-forth contest.

The Ravens rank ninth in total defense and fourth in points allowed. Tennessee ranks 29th and 23s in yards and points allowed, respectively. Expect Baltimore to make just a few more critical stops in a wild one.

Ravens 38, Titans 34

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

It wasn't a stellar final stretch for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who lost four of their final five games. However, Pittsburgh is a well-rounded team, which is why they started the season 11-0. Their defense is elite—ranking second in both points and yards allowed—and when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is playing well, the methodical offense is good enough to win.

Roethlisberger rested in the finale against Cleveland along with starters like T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and Maurkice Pouncey. Pittsburgh's B-team still only lost to the Browns after a failed two-point attempt.

The Browns deserve credit for finally ending their playoff drought and for getting to 11 wins. However, they've only beaten two AFC playoff teams en route to that record and have largely fed on underwhelming competition.

Perhaps most importantly, the Browns have wildly inconsistent on defense and will need perfection to stop Big Ben and Co. next Sunday.

The Browns haven't won in Pittsburgh since Roethlisberger was drafted in 2004. That streak isn't going to end this year.

Steelers 30, Browns 20