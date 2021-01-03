NFL Scores Week 17: Final Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFC

NFL Scores Week 17: Final Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFCJanuary 3, 2021
The AFC wild-card race hinges on a pair of AFC South clashes in Sunday's late-afternoon window.
The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns nailed down their spots in the postseason in Sunday's early set of games.
However, the Miami Dolphins failed to do the same in their blowout defeat to the Buffalo Bills.
Miami now needs either the Indianapolis Colts or Tennessee Titans to lose, respectively, to the Jacksonville Jaguars or Houston Texans to clinch a playoff berth.
In the NFC, the drama is just starting to boil, as the final two wild-card positions and the NFC East title have to be determined in the final two windows of the regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears are battling for two wild-card spots, while the New York Giants are waiting to see if they win the NFC East with a Washington Football Team loss on Sunday Night Football to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Week 17 Results
Buffalo 56, Miami 26
Baltimore 38, Cincinnati 3
Cleveland 24, Pittsburgh 22
Minnesota 37, Detroit 35
New England 28, New York Jets 14
New York Giants 23, Dallas 19
Tampa Bay 44, Atlanta 27
AFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Kansas City (14-1)
2. Buffalo (13-3)
3. Pittsburgh (12-4)
4. Tennessee (10-5)
Wild-Card Race
5. Baltimore (11-5)
6. Cleveland (11-5)
7. Indianapolis (10-5)
8. Miami (10-6)
Miami sits on the outside looking in with little hope to clinch a playoff berth.
The Dolphins need the Colts to lose to the Jaguars to move back into one of the three wild-card positions. If an upset occurs in the AFC South, Miami would be the No. 7 seed.
Baltimore moved up to the No. 5 seed through its dominant victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will face the AFC South champion in the wild-card round.
Tennessee and Indianapolis are both still in contention for the AFC South crown. If the Titans win, they would secure the division title. A Titans victory combined with a Colts win would put both teams into the postseason, with Mike Vrabel's side as the division champion.
Buffalo's win over Miami placed it into the No. 2 seed, which means it can't face the Kansas City Chiefs until the AFC Championship Game.
The Steelers' loss to the Browns placed them into the No. 3 seed. They will play the Browns for the second consecutive week.
Cleveland's two-point victory earned the franchise its first playoff berth since 2002.
NFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Green Bay (12-3)
2. New Orleans (11-4)
3. Seattle (11-4)
4. Washington (6-9)
Wild-Card Race
5. Tampa Bay (11-5)
6. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)
7. Chicago (8-7)
8. Arizona (8-7)
The only things finalized in the NFC playoff race are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the No. 5 seed and three division champions. The Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks are not locked into any playoff positions right now.
Green Bay is the front-runner for the No. 1 seed and needs a win over the Chicago Bears to secure that. If a three-way tie occurs, the Seahawks would earn the first-round bye and home-field advantage.
The final division champion will not be determined until Sunday night. If the Washington Football Team defeats the Philadelphia Eagles, it will advance to the postseason. An Eagles win puts the Giants into the playoffs.
The NFC East winner will face the Buccaneers, who locked up their position through a win over the Atlanta Falcons.
If the Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals, they will be the No. 6 seed. If the Cardinals win, they will be in. The Rams need the Bears to lose to the Packers to qualify no matter what happens at SoFi Stadium.