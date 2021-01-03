NFL Scores Week 17: Final Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFC

0 of 3

David Richard/Associated Press

The AFC wild-card race hinges on a pair of AFC South clashes in Sunday's late-afternoon window.

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns nailed down their spots in the postseason in Sunday's early set of games.

However, the Miami Dolphins failed to do the same in their blowout defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

Miami now needs either the Indianapolis Colts or Tennessee Titans to lose, respectively, to the Jacksonville Jaguars or Houston Texans to clinch a playoff berth.

In the NFC, the drama is just starting to boil, as the final two wild-card positions and the NFC East title have to be determined in the final two windows of the regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears are battling for two wild-card spots, while the New York Giants are waiting to see if they win the NFC East with a Washington Football Team loss on Sunday Night Football to the Philadelphia Eagles.