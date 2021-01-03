NFL Playoff Standings 2021: Top Bracket Seeds, Wild Card Matchups and ScenariosJanuary 4, 2021
NFL Playoff Standings 2021: Top Bracket Seeds, Wild Card Matchups and Scenarios
The 2020 NFL playoff bracket is almost completely set.
While the final piece of the postseason puzzle is the NFC East, whether it's Washington or the New York Giants won't affect the matchups. Every playoff team in the AFC and NFC knows its opponent, save for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers understanding they'll travel to challenge either Washington or New York.
And, really, it all happened without much drama in Week 17. Most of the favorites backed up their billing, including the Green Bay Packers securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
This piece will be updated after Washington's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.
Official Playoff Seeds
AFC Seeds
1. Kansas City Chiefs
2. Buffalo Bills
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Tennessee Titans
5. Baltimore Ravens
6. Cleveland Browns
7. Indianapolis Colts
NFC Seeds
1. Green Bay Packers
2. New Orleans Saints
3. Seattle Seahawks
4. Washington or New York
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. Los Angeles Rams
7. Chicago Bears
Wild Card Round Matchups
AFC Matchups
No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (bye)
No. 7 Indianapolis Colts at No. 2 Buffalo Bills
No. 6 Cleveland Browns at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 5 Baltimore Ravens at No. 4 Tennessee Titans
NFC Matchups
No. 1 Green Bay Packers (bye)
No. 7 Chicago Bears at No. 2 New Orleans Saints
No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks
No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 4 Washington or New York
Wild Card Round Scenarios
Unlike most professional sports, the NFL may shuffle the bracket after the opening round of games. This is a way to reward the No. 1 seed—in theory—with the most favorable matchup.
In the Divisional Round, the teams with first-round byes—Kansas City and Green Bay—will host the worst remaining seed.
Kansas City's possible opponents are: Indianapolis, Cleveland, Baltimore and Tennessee. From left to right, the first team to win a Wild Card Round contest will travel to face the Chiefs.
Green Bay could host—again, left to right: Chicago, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay or Washington/New York.
In the other Divisional Round game, the priority order for a hosting a game is as follows: For the AFC, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Tennessee/Indianapolis. And in the NFC, the order is New Orleans, Seattle and Washington/New York/Tampa Bay.
The winners of the Divisional Round advance to the AFC and NFC Championships, and those winners head to Super Bowl LV.