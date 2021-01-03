NFL Playoff Standings 2021: Top Bracket Seeds, Wild Card Matchups and Scenarios

0 of 3

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL playoff bracket is almost completely set.

While the final piece of the postseason puzzle is the NFC East, whether it's Washington or the New York Giants won't affect the matchups. Every playoff team in the AFC and NFC knows its opponent, save for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers understanding they'll travel to challenge either Washington or New York.

And, really, it all happened without much drama in Week 17. Most of the favorites backed up their billing, including the Green Bay Packers securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

This piece will be updated after Washington's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.