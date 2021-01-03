Lions Reportedly Eye Seahawks' John Schneider; More Potential GMs Linked

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions are expected to pursue Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider to fill the same position in their organization.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Lions are prioritizing Schneider in their search, hoping for a "blockbuster" move to turn around the team.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the Lions also "covet" Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert. However, the odds of Colbert leaving are "beyond slim."

Former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff, Vikings VP of Player Personnel and assistant general manager George Paton, Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Seahawks VP of Football Operations Scott Fitterer, Steelers VP of Football Administration Omar Khan, Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay and Patriots front-office consultant Eliot Wolf are also considered in the running.

The Lions and other teams would not be violating NFL tampering rules by negotiating with Schneider because coach Pete Carroll currently has the final say on football moves. Pursuing Schneider and giving him full control over personnel would amount to a promotion, which allows him to exit.

Schneider and Carroll have worked together since 2010, winning a Super Bowl and building one of the sport's most consistent franchises over the last decade. With Russell Wilson at the helm for the foreseeable future, there's no reason to believe the Seahawks will find themselves out of contention for at least the next half-decade.

The Lions would present the challenge of what could be a full-scale rebuild. Quarterback Matthew Stafford looks like a strong trade candidate this offseason after 12 seasons in Detroit, especially given the lack of blue-chip talent elsewhere on the roster. Whoever takes over as general manager will at least be tempted to strip the Lions down to their bare parts and end the wheel-spinning that's taken place the last couple of seasons.

If Schneider is intrigued by the idea of reshaping an organization in his image, the Lions job could be attractive. That said, there is something to be said for job stability, and Schneider could use outside interest to land a lucrative long-term extension in Seattle.

Paton, who has been a candidate for several top jobs in recent seasons, could be a fallback option for Detroit if Schneider chooses to stay put.