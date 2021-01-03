NFL Draft 2021: Known Order and Top Prospects Before Week 17

0 of 4

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

When the 2020 NFL regular season concludes Sunday night, it will mark the end for 18 of the league's 32 teams. While 14 teams will advance to the playoffs, the others will shift their focus to the offseason and start building toward the 2021 campaign.

That also means these teams will be locked into their spots for the 2021 NFL draft, which is scheduled to take place from April 29-May 1 in Cleveland. Some teams already know where they will be picking—it's guaranteed that the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets will have the first two selections in the draft, respectively.

The college football season is also nearing its conclusion, with the College Football Playoff National Championship between Alabama and Ohio State set to take place Jan. 11. For many top draft prospects, though, they have already had their last chances to impress NFL teams with their college gameplay.

Here's a look at the projected NFL draft order heading into Week 17, followed by a breakdown of some of the top prospects in this year's class.