Week 17 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

1 of 3

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland (DraftKings: $5,500; FanDuel: $7,000)

Baker Mayfield's Week 17 is set up to be much more successful than Week 16, when he struggled against the New York Jets.

Mayfield still threw for 285 yards last time out, but he did not have any scoring throws without Jarvis Landry and three other wide receivers in the Browns lineup. With Landry back in the fold Sunday, Mayfield can utilize his top wideout and his trio of tight ends to move the ball against the Pittsburgh defense.

Cleveland has a chance to break open the game early, with Mason Rudolph starting for Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh won the AFC North in Week 16.

Mayfield has four multi-touchdown performances at FirstEnergy Stadium, and he produced 343 yards and a pair of scores against the Baltimore Ravens in his most recent divisional game at home.

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee (DK: $9,400; FD: $10,200)

Derrick Henry loves playing against the Houston Texans.

The Tennessee running back has two straight 200-yard outings against his AFC South rival. He is expected to receive a heavy load of carries with the division title on the line Sunday.

Henry's matchup and the time of year feels like the perfect storm to use him as the centerpiece of any DFS lineup. He had 201 rushing yards in last season's finale against Houston, and he owns nine 100-yard outings from Week 10 on in the past two seasons.

Houston has little motivation to be competitive since it has no head coach and no first-round pick, so expect a big day for the Titans.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota (DK: $7,600; FD: $8,000)

Justin Jefferson has an opportunity to earn a few more votes for Offensive Rookie of the Year against the putrid Detroit Lions defense.

The Minnesota Vikings rookie faces a Lions secondary that was torched by Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert for 477 passing yards in Week 16.

Since Week 11, Detroit's yardage concessions have gotten worse by the game, and it let up more than 400 total yards in each of the past three contests.

In the past five weeks, Jefferson has been targeted on at least eight occasions in every game and had back-to-back 10-target appearances in Weeks 15 and 16.

Although the Vikings have nothing to play for, they will try to finish the season strong against a weak divisional rival.