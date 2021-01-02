Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Final Season Position-by-Position Review

0 of 6

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

This is it, fantasy football fans. We're approaching the final Sunday of the 2020 NFL regular season, which means one last shot at a full 16-game slate. This doesn't mean, however, that all of the NFL's top stars will be available.

Several teams are going to rest starters ahead of the postseason, while injuries and the reserve/COVID-19 list are also going to play roles. New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara, for example, was placed on the list Friday.

Kamara will join a list of absent fantasy stars that includes Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger, Dalvin Cook, Kenny Golladay and Julio Jones.

Here, we'll run down the top players who are expected to play in Week 17, along with a full breakdown of every traditional fantasy position. All rankings are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.