Trevor Lawrence Will 'Take a Little Bit of Time' to Make NFL Draft Decision

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn't make any announcements about his future in the immediate aftermath of the Tigers' loss to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl national semifinal Friday night.

"I'm going to take a little bit of time for myself, be with my fiancee and family and enjoy that," Lawrence told reporters when asked about the 2021 NFL draft. " ... I'm sure there will be some information to come out soon."

The 21-year-old Tennessee native has been projected as a No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft pretty much from the moment he stepped on the field for Clemson as a prized 5-star prospect and top-ranked recruit.

Lawrence lived up to the sky-high expectations across three years with the Tigers. He completed 66.6 percent of his throws for 10,098 yards with 90 touchdowns and just 17 interceptions in 40 games. He added 943 rushing yards and 18 scores on the ground.

He guided Clemson to a national title as a freshman in 2018 and another appearance in the title game last year, where the team fell short against LSU.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While the Tigers were eliminated in the semifinals this time around, it would be hard to pin much of the blame on Lawrence. He was under siege from the Ohio State defensive line for much of the night but still managed to throw for 400 yards and tally three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing).

"Just finishing with no regrets," Lawrence said. "Obviously tonight didn't go well, but I know that the way I prepared, the way this team prepared and then just this whole year, the way we've carried ourselves, I'm proud of it. I don't have any regrets. There's not much I'd go back and change."

There could be some questions about whether Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields, another high-end prospect expected to enter the 2021 NFL draft, could challenge Lawrence for the top spot after his six-touchdown performance in the semifinals.

Lawrence should still have the inside track toward the No. 1 spot for now, though Fields could close the gap with a strong performance in the national championship game against Alabama. Either way, it'll be an intriguing debate and both quarterbacks should land somewhere within the first few picks.

The only major surprise would be if either one opts to play another season of college football.