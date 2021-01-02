Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Final Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions to Consider

1 of 4

Al Goldis/Associated Press

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing "to win," opportunity should be knocking for Tom Brady to end his 2020 season on a high note.

He's already sprinting to the finish line. He has eight touchdown passes with nary an interception his last three times out, and he's thrown for better than 340 yards in back-to-back weeks.

Now, the football gods are giving him a chance to up the ante, as he draws an Atlanta Falcons defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, per Yahoo.

Brady just put up 390 yards and a pair of scores against this unit two weeks back, and if the Bucs don't give him an early hook, he could replicate that production.