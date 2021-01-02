Browns' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 17

0 of 4

The Cleveland Browns booted a great chance to lock up a playoff spot when they lost to the New York Jets in Week 16. Now they have to beat the AFC North-rival Pittsburgh Steelers to get to the postseason for the first time since 2002.

The good news is that just because the Browns botched their easiest path to the playoffs doesn't mean they have eliminated all other routes. The team was affected by COVID-19 issues against the Jets, with four wide receivers out of the game for issues related to the virus.

This has been a good news-bad news season for the Browns. The good news is that they are the most relevant they have been since returning as a franchise in 1999. The bad news is they have done in it one of the most competitive AFC playoff races in recent memory.

At 10-5, the Browns would already have a spot clinched in the NFC. In the AFC, there's a possibility they will be watching the Wild Card Round from home. Let's pore over the playoff picture and what the Browns faithful will want to have happen in Week 17.