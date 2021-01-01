Clemson's James Skalski Ejected for Targeting After Hit on OSU's Justin Fields

Clemson's James Skalski Ejected for Targeting After Hit on OSU's Justin FieldsJanuary 2, 2021
Clemson linebacker James Skalski was ejected for targeting after a hit against Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in the second quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Friday:
Skalski was also ejected for targeting during last year's College Football Playoff National Championship, when Clemson lost 42-25 to LSU.
Fields stayed down on the field in pain and missed one play before returning and immediately throwing a nine-yard touchdown pass to wideout Chris Olave to give OSU a 27-14 edge.
Dean Blandino, the former NFL Vice President of Officiating and current Fox Sports rules analyst, offered his take on the call:
Dean Blandino @DeanBlandino
This is a foul at every level of football including NFL. Not a dirty hit, but it’s dangerous for player getting hit and more so for player doing the hitting. That’s not a textbook tackle. Can’t lower head and hit w/crown. Rule isn’t perfect, but it’s done way more good than bad. https://t.co/lAYmDuzy1i
Former Heisman Trophy winner and current Fox Sports college football analyst Reggie Bush did not agree with the ejection:
Skalski, a fifth-year senior from Sharpsburg, Georgia, had 32 tackles and 1.5 sacks in eight games this season before Friday. The team captain was named a second-team All-ACC honoree.
The ejection was part of a series of unfortunate events for Clemson in a first half that ended with the Tigers down 35-14. Fields completed 16 of 18 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns, and running back Trey Sermon's tough rushing led to 121 yards on the ground.
On defense, Ohio State largely quelled the Clemson attack, holding the Tigers to 14 points. Clemson quarterback and likely No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence finished without a passing touchdown but did rush for one.
