Clemson's James Skalski Ejected for Targeting After Hit on OSU's Justin Fields

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Clemson linebacker James Skalski was ejected for targeting after a hit against Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in the second quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Friday:

Skalski was also ejected for targeting during last year's College Football Playoff National Championship, when Clemson lost 42-25 to LSU.

Fields stayed down on the field in pain and missed one play before returning and immediately throwing a nine-yard touchdown pass to wideout Chris Olave to give OSU a 27-14 edge.

Dean Blandino, the former NFL Vice President of Officiating and current Fox Sports rules analyst, offered his take on the call:

Former Heisman Trophy winner and current Fox Sports college football analyst Reggie Bush did not agree with the ejection:

Skalski, a fifth-year senior from Sharpsburg, Georgia, had 32 tackles and 1.5 sacks in eight games this season before Friday. The team captain was named a second-team All-ACC honoree.

The ejection was part of a series of unfortunate events for Clemson in a first half that ended with the Tigers down 35-14. Fields completed 16 of 18 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns, and running back Trey Sermon's tough rushing led to 121 yards on the ground.

On defense, Ohio State largely quelled the Clemson attack, holding the Tigers to 14 points. Clemson quarterback and likely No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence finished without a passing touchdown but did rush for one.