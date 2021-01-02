Steelers' Joe Haden, Eric Ebron Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Out vs. Browns

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden and tight end Eric Ebron will miss Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team officially announced the roster moves Saturday.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported that Haden was flagged for a COVID-19 "situation."

Haden appeared to tweet about the situation:

The NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who either tested positive for the coronavirus or came in close contact with someone else who tested positive.

Ebron and Haden's status for Pittsburgh's first postseason game is unclear at this point. Players who test positive must sit out at least 10 days from the date of their test. Players who are deemed high-risk close contacts of someone who tested positive must quarantine for at least five days and continue to return negative tests before they can return.

The Steelers' first postseason game will be played on either Jan. 9 or 10. They have already clinched the AFC North title but don't yet know what seed they will be. Pittsburgh can move up to No. 2 with a win over the Browns and a Buffalo Bills loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Haden has started 14 games for the Steelers this season. The 31-year-old has 52 combined tackles, 12 passes defensed, two tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Ebron is tied for third on the team with five touchdown catches. He also ranks fourth in targets (91), receptions (56) and receiving yards (558).