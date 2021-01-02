Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

0 of 5

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

We're heading into the final weekend of the 2020 NFL season. While 18 teams are alive for the playoffs, we're likely to see several squads sit their top stars on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs, for example, have already clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed and have announced that Patrick Mahomes won't get the start.

Injuries are also likely to be a major fantasy factor in Week 17, as teams with little to play for have no reason to test players who aren't close to 100 percent. While we're not likely to see a preseason level of backups from any team, many managers will still be scrambling to find replacements on the waiver wire.

Here, we'll dive into the latest injury news and examine the top plays at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. We'll also examine some potential injury replacements who should still be available on the wire.

Rankings and waiver-wire picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.