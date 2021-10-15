4-Star PF Prospect AJ Casey Commits to Miami over Memphis, Michigan

Credit: 247Sports

Power forward AJ Casey is off the board, as the Chicago native has reportedly committed to play basketball for the Miami Hurricanes.

Travis Branham of 247Sports reported he chose Miami over Gonzaga, Michigan, Memphis, Ohio State, DePaul and others.

Casey is among the top recruits in the 2022 class. He's rated as a 4-star prospect, the 12th-best power forward and the No. 68 overall player in the nation, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

In October 2019, NBC Sports Chicago noted that Casey came into his own as a high school sophomore when he transferred from Simeon to Tinley Park:

"More limited to an interior role with Simeon during his freshman season on a veteran team that didn't need to run consistent offense through him, Casey flourished in the open floor of the camp setting with the ball in his hands. Handling the ball and scoring, Casey looked comfortable in the post or facing up. Casey's overall versatility at forward shined through as his development on the perimeter will be fascinating to watch this season."

Casey transferred again before his junior season to Whitney Young.

"We have actually been looking to move and have been looking for a house in the city for a while," he told Joe Henricksen of the Chicago Sun-Times in September. "We found a house and started thinking about schools and what would be best for me."

Regardless of where Casey has been playing basketball in high school, the 6'8" star has put himself on the map by being a versatile scorer who continues to develop range with his shooting touch.

The Hurricanes will be more than happy to have Casey's skill set on their roster for the 2022-23 season. He's capable of being a dynamic offensive player for head coach Jim Larranaga.