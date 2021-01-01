Browns' Myles Garrett: I'm Going to Hit Mason Rudolph 'Just Like Everybody Else'

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he will hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph "just like everyone else" in advance of their matchup Sunday.

"Get out of here with that," Garrett said when asked if he would exercise caution when hitting Rudolph 13 months after the two were centerpieces of a massive brawl between the two teams, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

"That won't run through my mind at all. He'll get hit just like everybody else. I'm not going to put a pillow underneath his head before I take him to the ground. But I'm not going to do anything extra. It's just a game. It's a Steelers game. It's a divisional game. It's an important game.

"But going against him, it changes nothing for me. And, just like with any other player or any other quarterback, if he reaches out his hand for me to help him up, I'm going to do it. And if I see him and he's on the ground, it doesn't change my mindset at all with him back there."

Last year's tussle broke out near the end of Cleveland's 21-7 win over Pittsburgh on Nov. 14, 2019.

During that fight, Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and delivered a blow to his head with it. The NFL initially suspended Garrett indefinitely but ultimately sat him for the remainder of the 2019 season (six games). Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Garrett in February.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Garrett has repeatedly said that Rudolph instigated the confrontation by using a racial slur, which the backup signal-caller has denied multiple times.

Kickoff for the Steelers-Browns matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET in Cleveland.