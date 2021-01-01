    Cowboys to Work Remotely After Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2021

    End Racism and the Dallas Cowboys logo are displayed on the end zone during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
    Roger Steinman/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys held only virtual meetings Friday after one player tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters.

    Dallas is scheduled to face the New York Giants Sunday for the final game of the season with a potential spot in the playoffs on the line. The Cowboys will win the NFC East if they win their Week 17 game and the Washington Football Team loses or ties against the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Jori Epstein of USA Today provided further breakdown of the team's plans:

    The Cowboys had only one positive test for COVID-19 since the start of the season until this week. 

    "I just think just the whole combination of the commitment from the organization, players and staff commitment and diligence has definitely kept our numbers very, very low," McCarthy said Thursday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. " ... I think the players and everybody, staff included, should be commended on the job that we've done to date."

    Dallas has already been forced to adjust its schedule as a result of the pandemic, including playing a Tuesday game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.

    It could be more difficult to adjust the schedule for the final week of the regular season, but the NFL has shown it can be flexible when needed this year.

