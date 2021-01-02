Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell: Fight Odds, Time, Date and Live-Stream Info

John Locher/Associated Press

Ryan Garcia is out to prove there's enough substance behind his style to make him a legitimate top boxer. The 22-year-old prospect will face the most significant test of his young career on Saturday when he fights Luke Campbell for the interim WBC world lightweight title.

Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) has a huge following on social media and has been groomed for stardom by Golden Boy Promotions. He's impressed so far in his early career with his blazing fast hand speed, but it's going to take much more than that if he's going to hang around in an exciting lightweight division.

Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs) is a solid contender coming off a decision loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko. The 33-year-old southpaw hasn't yet won a world title in his career, but this could be his best chance to do it if Garcia doesn't bring his best stuff into the ring.

Although the fight is taking place on a Saturday in Dallas, it's actually an early-afternoon card. Here's how to watch.

Garcia vs. Campbell Fight Info

When: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 3 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for main event)

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas

Live stream: DAZN (subscription required)

Odds: Garcia -435, Campbell +290 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

It's been a long time since Garcia has spent more than a couple minutes inside of a professional boxing ring. His last two fights ended with first-round knockouts, both of them around the 90-second mark. The more recent of the two, against Francisco Fonseca last January, was particularly stunning in its swiftness and brutality.



Garcia hasn't gone to the judges since a win over Carlos Morales in September 2018. His quick hands and ability to wait patiently for an opening have served him well and made for great entertainment. The Southern California native is trained by Eddy Reynoso, who also trains Canelo Alvarez. If Garcia is the gem many believe him to be, Reynoso is going to make him shine.

Garcia is already dreaming big, hoping he can line up a fight against Gervonta "Tank" Davis and some other big names if he's successful on Saturday, per DAZN:

The danger for Garcia is that because success has come so quickly and easily for him, he might be exposed before he's had time to refine the weaker parts of his game.

Campbell, in theory, should be able tease out the budding star's flaws, and perhaps exploit them enough to earn a victory. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist looked solid against Lomachenko in the early goings before the latter's pressure fighting and well-laid traps proved to be too much for him to handle.

Being a step or two below Lomachenko is nothing to be ashamed of, and for all we know, it means he's still going to be on a different level than the young Garcia. Campbell isn't fazed by the younger fighter's eye-catching social media clips.

"It all looks good on video, but there's plenty of kids out there who can hit the pads quickly—but not look good in the ring. You can throw 1,000 uppercuts in five seconds on the pads. But it's not real. There's no one in front of you trying to take your head [off], just someone holding the pads," he said, per ESPN.com's Nick Parkinson.

Garcia has definitely looked good in the ring at times, but the competition has been lacking. If he can put together another highlight reel against a tough contender like Campbell, it will go a long way toward proving to his doubters that he's more than a pretty face.