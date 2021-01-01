NFL Draft 2021: Latest Order and Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

NFL Draft 2021: Latest Order and Predictions for 1st-Round ProspectsJanuary 1, 2021
The calendar change to 2021 meant a lot of things.
The most important was obviously the Jacksonville Jaguars unofficially being placed on the clock for the top pick in the annual talent grab.
While the Jags have nearly five months to submit their selection, they shouldn't need nearly as long to make their decision. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the best prospect in this draft, and Jacksonville has a void at the position. This is what's referred to in the business as a no-brainer.
But there are myriad questions after that point, and we'll explore several with first-round predictions after laying out the latest selection order.
Latest 2021 NFL Draft Order
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via HOU)
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
6. Philadelphia Eagles
7. Detroit Lions
8. New York Giants
9. Carolina Panthers
10. Denver Broncos
11. Dallas Cowboys
12. Los Angeles Chargers
13. Minnesota Vikings
14. New England Patriots
15. San Francisco 49ers
16. Las Vegas Raiders
17. Arizona Cardinals
18. Indianapolis Colts
19. Washington Football Team
20. Chicago Bears
21. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR)
22. Cleveland Browns
23. Miami Dolphins
24. Baltimore Ravens
25. Tennessee Titans
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27. New York Jets (via SEA)
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
29. New Orleans Saints
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Green Bay Packers
32. Kansas City Chiefs
5 Quarterbacks Will Go in the 1st Round, 3 Will Crack Top 10
The 2021 draft could be defined by its quarterback class. While that's perhaps true of many drafts, the quantity and quality of passing prospects gives it a chance to be special.
It starts with Lawrence, whom ESPN's Todd McShay called "the best quarterback prospect [he has] seen come out of college since Andrew Luck in 2012." Lawrence is a walking touchdown, delivering 88 touchdown passes (against just 16 interceptions) and another 17 rushing scores in 39 games.
But the list of potential first-round signal callers runs deep behind him.
Ohio State's Justin Fields and BYU's Zach Wilson could be fighting to be the first quarterback selected after Lawrence, and our crystal ball has both cracking the top 10. Beyond them, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones both have the production and pedigree to land among the first 32 selections, and both could be off the board inside the top 20.
Finally, while Florida's Kyle Trask falls just outside the first round in our projection, he surely has a chance to join that group. The 6'5", 240-pounder has been soaring up the position rankings all season with 43 touchdown passes and only eight interceptions.
6 Wide Receivers Will Make First Round
For all the clubs that have their quarterbacks in class, they might want to consider giving them a pass-catcher, because this draft has plenty top-shelf options available.
Two of McShay's top five-rated prospects and four of his top 11 are wide receivers. Alabama's Devonta Smith (fourth) and LSU's Ja'Marr Chase (fifth) are neck-and-neck at the top, while Minnesota's Rashod Bateman (10th) and Alabama's Jaylen Waddle (11th) aren't far behind.
Smith has tremendous hands and the ability to make explosive plays when the ball is in them. Chase, the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner, pairs great burst with tremendous body control. Bateman is a precise route-runner with enough shake to consistently separate from defenders. Waddle is a nightmare in the open field with the quickness, vision and creativity to turn every opportunity into a home run.
All four receivers are locks for the first round, and our crystal ball sees two more joining them: Purdue's Rondale Moore and LSU's Terrace Marshall Jr. McShay has Marshall 28th, and while Moore didn't make the top 32, another receiver, Mississippi's Elijah Moore, landed 27th.
Najee Harris Will Be 1st Round's Only Running Back
As much as the modern NFL might try to minimize the investments made at the running back spot, having a good player at the position can still be a game-changer.
The Tennessee Titans wouldn't sniff the playoffs without Derrick Henry. The New Orleans Saints wouldn't have the same potency without Alvin Kamara. The Green Bay Packers aren't as frightening without Aaron Jones. And the Cleveland Browns don't make the postseason discussion without Nick Chubb.
That's a long-winded way of saying some running backs are still worth a first-round pick in today's NFL. But in the 2020 talent grab, we only see one making the cut.
Alabama's Najee Harris potentially punched his ticket with 27 scores and more than 1,500 scrimmage yards in his senior season. Clemson's Travis Etienne (77 touchdowns over four seasons) is probably the only other running back with a chance to go first round, but we see him slipping just beyond it.