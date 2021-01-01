NFL Draft 2021: Latest Order and Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

2 of 4

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The 2021 draft could be defined by its quarterback class. While that's perhaps true of many drafts, the quantity and quality of passing prospects gives it a chance to be special.

It starts with Lawrence, whom ESPN's Todd McShay called "the best quarterback prospect [he has] seen come out of college since Andrew Luck in 2012." Lawrence is a walking touchdown, delivering 88 touchdown passes (against just 16 interceptions) and another 17 rushing scores in 39 games.

But the list of potential first-round signal callers runs deep behind him.

Ohio State's Justin Fields and BYU's Zach Wilson could be fighting to be the first quarterback selected after Lawrence, and our crystal ball has both cracking the top 10. Beyond them, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones both have the production and pedigree to land among the first 32 selections, and both could be off the board inside the top 20.

Finally, while Florida's Kyle Trask falls just outside the first round in our projection, he surely has a chance to join that group. The 6'5", 240-pounder has been soaring up the position rankings all season with 43 touchdown passes and only eight interceptions.