Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

It's the final week of the 2020 NFL regular season. which means fantasy managers will have one last shot at a somewhat full player pool. Whether you're closing out a season-long league or playing daily fantasy sports (DFS), this is your last shot at a full 16-game slate until the start of next season.

Of course, not all players will be available, as some teams have little to play for and will rest starters. The Kansas City Chiefs, for example, have already announced that Chad Henne will start in place of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out starting running back Dalvin Cook.

According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Cook will miss the finale following the death of his father.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, meanwhile, are expected to rest multiple starters, though head coach Mike Tomlin has stated that the "vast majority of guys that have been playing will be playing," according to Nick Shook of NFL.com.

Managers will have to dig a bit deeper to find the top fantasy plays here in Week 17, but we're here to help. We're going to run down the top plays at each key position and examine some of the best matchups of the week.

Rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.