Dana White Rips Jake Paul for Amanda Nunes Comments: 'She'll Put You in a Coma'

UFC President Dana White criticized American YouTuber and aspiring professional fighter Jake Paul's recent comments to TMZ Sports regarding two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes, saying she would put Paul "in a coma."

"Amanda Nunes will knock that kid out,” White said on the Shout! Podcast (h/t Damon Martin of MMA Fighting).

"To even think about that guy fighting, he's like 'I'm never going to fight a woman.' You shouldn't, because she'll put you in a coma. The guy is just some kid off the street."

Paul, who most recently knocked out ex-NBA player Nate Robinson in a professional bout on Nov. 28, said the following to TMZ Sports when asked if he would ever consider fighting Nunes.

"Nah, I wouldn't fight her," Paul said when TMZ Sports asked him about a potential fight with Nunes. "Waste of time. No one knows who she is."

Nunes previously tweeted "I'm in!" in response to White shutting down any possibility that Paul would fight UFC star Conor McGregor, a former two-division champion. The YouTuber called out McGregor after beating Robinson last month.

Nunes currently holds the UFC's bantamweight and featherweight belts, making her the only woman to earn the title of two-division champion in the promotion's history.

She is also one of the most decorated mixed martial artists in the sport. She has won 11 straight fights to move to 20-4 for her professional career. Sixteen of her victories have come by way of knockout or submission.

She won the UFC bantamweight belt in July 2016 and has successfully defended it five times. In addition, she took home the UFC featherweight belt in Dec. 2018 and has defended that once as well.