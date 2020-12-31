John Wall Says He Could Have Lost His Foot Due to Infections During Injury Rehab

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard John Wall divulged Thursday that there was concern about him losing his foot due to infections while rehabbing from a torn Achilles.

Wall described the situation during an interview with Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic (beginning at the four-minute mark):

Wall said he dealt with "three or four" different infections and that it got to the point of "are you gonna have to cut your foot off or not."

The 30-year-old veteran missed the entire 2019-20 season due to the injury and was subsequently traded from the Washington Wizards to the Rockets this offseason for Russell Westbrook.

Washington made Wall the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft, and he was among the best point guards in basketball during his time with the Wizards.

Wall was a five-time All-Star and one-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection who averaged 19.0 points, 9.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game in 573 regular-season appearances for the Wiz.

He has yet to appear in a game for the Rockets this season due to COVID-19 contact tracing, but he is set to make his Rockets debut Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Rockets are off to an 0-2 start, but with Wall and DeMarcus Cousins joining forces with 2018 NBA MVP James Harden, Christian Wood and others, Houston has a chance to make some noise in the Western Conference.

When Wall takes the court Thursday, it will mark his first NBA regular-season game since Dec. 26, 2018, and his first NBA game with a team other than the Wizards.

He will look to help Houston pick up its first win of the season and hand the surprising 3-1 Kings just their second defeat of the campaign.