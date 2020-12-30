Rick Carlisle: Luka Doncic 'Doesn't Have His Rhythm Yet' After Mavs' Loss

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic scored only 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting in a 118-99 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

After the game, Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle said "it's clear that Luka doesn't have his rhythm yet."

Carlisle provided other comments about Doncic and the Mavs, per Dorothy J. Gentry of The Athletic:

The Mavs have lost three of their first four games this season. They are playing without big man Kristaps Porzingis, who underwent surgery in October to fix a lateral meniscus injury in his right knee.

Carlisle said that he expected Porzingis, who averaged 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds last year, to return at some point in January.

Doncic's numbers have noticeably dipped from last year to this season. He's averaging 23.8 points on 43.8 percent shooting, 6.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds this year as opposed to 28.8 points on 46.3 percent shooting, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists last season.

A truncated offseason and Porzingis' absence could be playing a part in Doncic's early-season struggles. Doncic also spoke about getting into shape right now.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Mavericks have played only four games, so Doncic has plenty of time to regain his 2019-20 form.

Doncic and the Mavs have already showed what they're capable of at their best, as they beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-73 on Sunday. Doncic had a near triple-double with 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in 26 minutes during that beatdown.

The Mavs will look to get back on track Friday against the Miami Heat.