    AEW, Jon Moxley, More Honor Brodie Lee with Video Tributes on Dynamite

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 31, 2020

    Credit: All Elite Wrestling

    AEW paid tribute to Brodie Lee (real name Jon Huber) with a Celebration of Life during Wednesday's edition of Dynamite.

    The show began with the roster presented alongside the family of Lee. AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts served as emcee as the promotion honored Lee with a 10-bell salute:

    AEW superstar Jon Moxley offered a touching tribute to a man he knew and worked with for over a decade:

    AEW TNT champion Darby Allin said a few words as well, noting Lee's humility and willingness to share his knowledge with younger wrestlers:

    Lance Archer also paid tribute to Lee's former WWE persona, Luke Harper, with the garb he wore for his six-man tag team match:

    Numerous AEW personalities mentioned how much being a husband to his wife Amanda and father to his two children, Brodie and Nolan, meant to Lee, and AEW posted a montage of images featuring the Hubers together:

    Brodie Lee died at the age of 41 on Saturday from a non-COVID-19-related lung issue.

    An outpouring of support and remembrances have occurred since the news of his death, with AEW paying tribute all show long on Wednesday.

