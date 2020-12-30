Tyler Herro, Heat Bounce Back from 47-Point Loss to Beat Giannis, Bucks 119-108

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Sometimes the best cure for a blowout loss is just to go right back out and play.

The Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 119-108 in Wednesday's rematch at AmericanAirlines Arena just one day after losing by a stunning 47 points as the visitors set an NBA record with 29 made three-pointers in a single game. Goran Dragic, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro led the way for the Jimmy Butler-less victors, who improved to 2-2 on the campaign with the bounce-back effort.

Milwaukee fell to 2-3 on the season despite a solid showing from Giannis Antetokounmpo and is yet to establish much consistency in the early going, even taking Tuesday's showing into account.

Notable Player Stats

Goran Dragic, G, MIA: 26 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST

Bam Adebayo, C, MIA: 22 PTS, 10 AST, 8 REB, 2 BLK

Tyler Herro, G, MIA: 21 PTS, 15 REB, 4 AST

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, MIL: 26 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST, 3 STL

Jrue Holiday, G, MIL: 13 PTS, 5 AST, 4 REB, 2 STL

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Heat Bounce Back in Impressive Fashion

The fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso told one of his players to "be a goldfish" and quickly forget about his mistakes on the Apple TV show, which, frankly, was perfect advice for the Heat coming into Wednesday's game.

Miami came out with exactly the type of energy one would expect for a team looking to put an abysmal performance in the rearview mirror.

The perimeter defense that was nonexistent in Tuesday's loss swarmed Milwaukee's outside shooters and held the visitors to 19 points in the first quarter. Throw in a monster Kendrick Nunn dunk, Dragic providing a spark off the bench, Herro weaving his way through the defense as a ball-handler without Butler and Adebayo's attack down low, and it was clear this was a different Heat team.

Even when the Bucks' hot shooting returned after the first quarter, there were plenty of positive signs that weren't there in the first matchup.

Kelly Olynyk provided energy off the bench, Adebayo took it right at Giannis and facilitated when needed, Avery Bradley added secondary scoring, and the Dragic and Herro combination carried the offense for stretches as the primary playmakers.

All of it was needed to stay in the game with 22 turnovers one day after coughing it up 21 times in the first loss, and Olynyk's triple gave Miami the lead in the fourth quarter after it fell behind by double digits in the third.

That was all the home team needed as it never looked back and pulled further ahead with multiple Dragic threes and a strong defensive effort with the game on the line. The defense from the first quarter was even better in the fourth, which is a testament to the team's resilience and effort after Tuesday's embarrassing performance.

Bucks Collapse in Fourth Quarter

It was important for the Bucks to prove this season they are more than Antetokounmpo and the sidekicks after losing to the Toronto Raptors and Heat in the last two playoffs when the opposition packed the lane and cut off his penetration.

Tuesday was a positive with the superstar scoring just nine points but the team as a whole pouring in 144 with red-hot shooting in the spacing created by defenders collapsing on Giannis.

It looked to be more of the same in the rematch with five Bucks scoring in double figures, Jrue Holiday doing a little bit of everything, Donte DiVincenzo and Pat Connaughton hitting from the outside, and even Bobby Portis finding his stroke.

The result was plenty of assists for Giannis on his way to a triple-double, although it was just a matter of time before the scoring came.

The two-time MVP found some cracks in the defense and even hit multiple threes as the Bucks appeared to be well on their way to a victory. And then the fourth quarter happened.

Suddenly, the offense started to stall in crunch time with No. 2 option Khris Middleton turning in an abysmal offensive showing at 3-of-15 from the field. That allowed Miami to lock in on the other members of the supporting cast as the visitors managed just 17 points in the final quarter.

That might have worked against the Heat on Tuesday, but it didn't on Wednesday.

What's Next?

Both teams are in action Friday when the Bucks host the Chicago Bulls and the Heat are at the Dallas Mavericks.