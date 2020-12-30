Ja Morant's Ankle Injury 'Could've Been a Lot Worse,' Says Grizzlies' Jenkins

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is sidelined for the next three to five weeks after suffering a Grade 2 ankle sprain, but coach Taylor Jenkins is glad that the consequences of the injury stop there.

"It could've been a lot worse," Jenkins told Evan Barnes of the Commercial Appeal (h/t Grizzly Bear Blues). "It wasn't something that was going to need surgery."

Morant landed awkwardly on the foot of Brooklyn Nets forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and came off the court in a wheelchair on Monday.

The No. 2 pick in last year's draft, the Murray State product proved himself during his first year in the league, averaging 17.8 points on 47.7 percent shooting from the field and adding 7.3 assists per game. He was named the league's Rookie of the Year for his efforts.

Before the injury, he continued to show that he was a deserving recipient of the award. He averaged 26.3 points with 6.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds through three games for the 1-2 Grizzlies. With that sort of star power, Morant's success is largely what will chart the course for Memphis moving forward.

The Grizzlies will face their first test without Morant when they face the 2-2 Boston Celtics on the road Wednesday night. In place of the breakout star, Tyus Jones will get the starting nod at point guard.

Jones is in his sixth year in the league and his second in Memphis following four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he started 34 total games before starting in six last year.

Through 21.3 minutes in three games off the bench this season, the 24-year-old has averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds.