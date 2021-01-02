Most Ideal Landing Spots for 2021 NFL Draft’s Top Prospects

0 of 9

There is plenty we know about the 2021 NFL draft and plenty that has yet to be discovered. We know the Jacksonville Jaguars have secured the No. 1 overall pick. We know that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the most highly touted prospect in this draft. However, with the bulk of the draft order still unsettled and with several prospects—including Lawrence—yet to officially declare, there's plenty we just don't know.

This is the point in the predraft process where guesswork and, of course, mock drafts, reign supreme. It's easier to explore which prospects would best fit NFL teams than to predict which will actually partner up on draft day.

This is largely the driving force behind a mock draft, though most analysts will incorporate a level of realism rather than drawing up a mythical wish list.

Which prospects can best help franchises picking at the top? The answer to that question generally provides a good starting point to a mock draft. That's not what we're going to dive into here, though. Instead, we're going to examine some of the most notable 2021 draft prospects and the teams that would be ideal landing spots for them.

We'll still work in the realm of the reasonable here, so the 14-1 Kansas City Chiefs aren't going to be listed for a potential top-three prospect. We will consider realistic trades a possibility, though, so while the draft order will be considered, we'll also focus on factors like supporting talent, expected opportunity and franchise/coaching stability where applicable.

We'll look specifically at the top eight players on the big board of ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. Prospects are listed in alphabetical order. To keep things interesting, we'll be limiting teams to one prospect each.