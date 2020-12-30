    TMZ: Jake Paul Eyeing Move from California to Miami to Focus on Boxing Career

    Blake Schuster
December 30, 2020

    FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, Jake Paul poses for a portrait at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival oin Park City, Utah. Paul announced on July 22, 2017, that he was leaving the Disney Channel series
    Taylor Jewell/Associated Press

    YouTube star Jake Paul may be on the verge of swapping coasts as his boxing career begins to show signs of promise.   

    According to TMZ, Paul is looking to sell his California mansion and move to Miami as he continues to train as a pro fighter. 

    "I'm stepping into a new chapter of my life where I am a legitimate pro fighter," Paul said. "And being in Los Angeles, there's so many distractions, there's so much going on, and it doesn't really allow me to focus on training." 

    Paul added that he wants to be one of the biggest prizefighters in the world and can't do that in California, where he feels he's too prone to the chaos of his current lifestyle. TMZ noted his neighbors have long been angered by parties thrown at his Calabasas home.

    Los Angeles, Paul said, has made him too comfortable, and it's time to switch things up.

    The 23-year-old Cleveland native recently knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson in an exhibition bout on Mike Tyson's comeback card. Paul is now 2-0 as a boxer and looking to take on MMA star Conor McGregor. That means he'll need to begin intense training as soon as possible. 

