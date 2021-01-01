NFL Playoff Scenarios 2021: Complete Bracket Picture and AFC, NFC Odds

2 of 3

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Odds to Win AFC Title

Chiefs -134 (wager $134 to win $100): The Super Bowl champions have clinched home-field advantage. Kansas City is expected to rest several starters in Week 17, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Bills +400 (wager $100 to win $400): Behind an incredibly improved Josh Allen, the Bills have put together a dominant year. They enter the regular-season finale with a five-game winning streak.

Ravens +750: Lamar Jackson, last season's MVP, is peaking at the perfect time. He's totaled 1,029 yards and 12 touchdowns during a four-game winning streak. Baltimore needs to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot.

Steelers +1000: Pittsburgh is hoping a week of rest is what Ben Roethlisberger needs. After an 11-0 start, the Steelers have dropped three of their past four games. Roethlisberger managed just 5.7 yards per attempt during the late-season slide.

Titans +1300: Tennessee has a high-upside offense but has surrendered 26.7 points per game. The Titans can earn the AFC South title if they defeat the Houston Texans in Week 17.

Browns +2000: Roethlisberger's absence Sunday gives Cleveland a great chance to earn the franchise's first trip to the playoffs in 18 years. But if the Browns lose, they will be left hoping the 1-14 Jacksonville Jaguars can upset the Colts.

Colts +2000: Taking on Jacksonville is a huge luxury for a Colts team needing some help. If Indianapolis wins and Tennessee loses, the Colts win the AFC South. If the Colts win and either Cleveland or Miami loses, Indianapolis is in too.

Dolphins +2800: Miami can secure a playoff berth with a victory or if any one of Baltimore, Cleveland or Indianapolis loses. That tiebreaker edge may be valuable since the Dolphins head to Buffalo. It's unclear whether the Bills will rest starters.