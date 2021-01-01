NFL Playoff Scenarios 2021: Complete Bracket Picture and AFC, NFC Odds

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2021: Complete Bracket Picture and AFC, NFC OddsJanuary 1, 2021
Simply making the NFL playoffs is the most important step for every postseason contender. But after clinching a spot, it's a matter of capitalizing on the opportunity.
Entering Week 17—the last Sunday of the 2020 regular season—seven playoff spots are unsettled. That comprises the South division and three wild-card spots in the AFC and the East division and a pair of wild-card berths in the NFC.
Looking at playoff odds, though, not every division winner has lofty expectations in the postseason. In fact, a likely wild-card team is considered the AFC's third-best Super Bowl contender.
After a look at the bracket, we have highlighted odds along with Week 17 clinching scenarios.
Bracket Entering Week 17
Current AFC Matchups
No. 1 (bye; clinched) Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)
No. 7 Cleveland Browns (10-5) at No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3)
No. 6 Baltimore Ravens (10-5) at No. 3 Buffalo Bills (11-3)
No. 5 Miami Dolphins (10-5) at No. 4 Tennessee Titans (10-5)
In the hunt: Indianapolis Colts (10-5)
Current NFC Matchups
No. 1 (bye) Green Bay Packers (12-3)
No. 7 Chicago Bears (8-7) at No. 2 New Orleans Saints (11-4)
No. 6 Los Angeles Rams (9-6) at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks (11-4)
No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5) at No. 4 Washington (6-9)
In the hunt: Arizona Cardinals (8-7), Dallas Cowboys (6-9), New York Giants (5-10)
AFC Odds
Odds to Win AFC Title
Chiefs -134 (wager $134 to win $100): The Super Bowl champions have clinched home-field advantage. Kansas City is expected to rest several starters in Week 17, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Bills +400 (wager $100 to win $400): Behind an incredibly improved Josh Allen, the Bills have put together a dominant year. They enter the regular-season finale with a five-game winning streak.
Ravens +750: Lamar Jackson, last season's MVP, is peaking at the perfect time. He's totaled 1,029 yards and 12 touchdowns during a four-game winning streak. Baltimore needs to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot.
Steelers +1000: Pittsburgh is hoping a week of rest is what Ben Roethlisberger needs. After an 11-0 start, the Steelers have dropped three of their past four games. Roethlisberger managed just 5.7 yards per attempt during the late-season slide.
Titans +1300: Tennessee has a high-upside offense but has surrendered 26.7 points per game. The Titans can earn the AFC South title if they defeat the Houston Texans in Week 17.
Browns +2000: Roethlisberger's absence Sunday gives Cleveland a great chance to earn the franchise's first trip to the playoffs in 18 years. But if the Browns lose, they will be left hoping the 1-14 Jacksonville Jaguars can upset the Colts.
Colts +2000: Taking on Jacksonville is a huge luxury for a Colts team needing some help. If Indianapolis wins and Tennessee loses, the Colts win the AFC South. If the Colts win and either Cleveland or Miami loses, Indianapolis is in too.
Dolphins +2800: Miami can secure a playoff berth with a victory or if any one of Baltimore, Cleveland or Indianapolis loses. That tiebreaker edge may be valuable since the Dolphins head to Buffalo. It's unclear whether the Bills will rest starters.
NFC Odds
Odds to Win NFC Title
Packers +190: MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers has thrown an NFL-best 44 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Davante Adams has an NFL-high 17 touchdown catches. It's no surprise, then, that Green Bay leads the league with 31.6 points per game.
Saints +275: Drew Brees is physically not the same player as he once was. Still, the 11-4 Saints can lean on running back Alvin Kamara and a defense that is eighth in points allowed per game.
Seahawks +400: Although the offense has slowed since its torrid start, Seattle's defense has picked up its play recently. The Seahawks' past seven opponents have averaged just 15 points.
Buccaneers +500: Tom Brady has 4,234 yards and 36 touchdowns in his debut season with the Bucs. With a victory over the Atlanta Falcons or if the Rams to lose the Cardinals on Sunday, Tampa Bay locks in a favorable first-round game against the NFC East winner.
Rams +1400: Jared Goff injured his thumb in Week 16's loss to Seattle, leaving the Rams in a tough spot for Week 17. John Wolford will start against Arizona, and Los Angeles' playoff hopes rest on a win or a Chicago loss to Green Bay.
Bears +3300: While the Bears have three victories in a row, those opponents (Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars) have 11 combined wins this year. Green Bay has 12. Chicago needs to upend the Packers or hope Los Angeles clips Arizona.
Cardinals +3300: Defeat the Goff-less Rams, and the Cardinals secure a wild-card berth. Even if that happens, though, a passing game that has cracked seven yards per attempt once in the past six games is a growing concern.
Washington +4000: Washington leads the NFC East but must beat the Philadelphia Eagles to claim the division title. If Alex Smith (calf) is unavailable, Taylor Heinicke will make his second career NFL start in the must-win contest.
Cowboys +5000: If Washington loses, Dallas wins the NFC East if they defeat the Giants. Expectations would be low for the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys should they steal a playoff spot.
Giants +6600: Same story for New York, which requires a win and a Washington loss to snatch the division.
