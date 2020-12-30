Colts' Philip Rivers Has Considered Week 17 vs. Jaguars Could Be His Final Game

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts need some help to reach the playoffs, regardless of whether they defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That means their season could come to a close Sunday, and veteran quarterback Philip Rivers acknowledged Wednesday that it could be his last game ever:

