    Colts' Philip Rivers Has Considered Week 17 vs. Jaguars Could Be His Final Game

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2020

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) watches from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    The Indianapolis Colts need some help to reach the playoffs, regardless of whether they defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars

    That means their season could come to a close Sunday, and veteran quarterback Philip Rivers acknowledged Wednesday that it could be his last game ever:

                          

