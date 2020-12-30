Golf Legend Greg Norman: COVID-19 'Kicked the Crap out of Me'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Australian golfing legend Greg Norman is cautioning the public about the effects of COVID-19 as he recovers from the virus.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Norman updated followers on his hospital stay and urged his fans to stay safe:

"Please take this very, very serious. ... I am fit and strong and have a high tolerance for pain, but this virus kicked the crap out of me like nothing I have ever experienced before.

"Muscle and joint pain on another level. Headaches that feel like a chisel going through your head, scraping little bits off each time, fever, muscles that just did not want to work like [Saturday] walking my dog, Apollo, my quads and hip flexors just did not want to work due to fatigue.

"Then my taste failed where beer tastes bad and wine the same. And finally at times struggling with memory of names and things. Then there is irritation. So please take care."

The 65-year-old pro is considered high-risk for the virus due to his age, however, his message was intended for all. He especially asked for those who deny the danger the virus poses to "do what is right" in taking preventative measures.

"For those doubters out there, do not judge or cast unwarranted comments and opinions," Norman wrote. "I would not want anyone, even you, to experience this hideous virus. So I ask, do what is right, not just for you, but your family, friends, co-workers and other people around."

The two-time Open Championship winner said he'll return to quarantine in his Florida home once he is released from the hospital.