Wisconsin Accidentally Shatters Mayo Bowl Trophy in Locker Room, Video Shows

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Wisconsin won the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Wednesday, defeating Wake Forest 42-28. And the Badgers celebrated by...breaking the trophy?

It would appear so:

That wasn't the only disappointment. A day after Oklahoma State players poured Cheez-It crackers onto head coach Mike Gundy following their 37-34 win over Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl, plenty of folks hoped Wisconsin would bathe head coach Paul Chryst in mayonnaise.

But that didn't happen:

Turns out the trophy wasn't filled with mayo either. On Wednesday, it was just dollop after dollop of disappointment.