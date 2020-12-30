    Wisconsin Accidentally Shatters Mayo Bowl Trophy in Locker Room, Video Shows

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2020
    FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photoWisconsin's Graham Mertz reacts to a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan in Madison, Wis. Mertz is about to get his chance to show he’s worthy of all the acclaim that accompanied his arrival on campus last year. Now that foot surgery has sidelined returning starter Jack Coan indefinitely, Mertz is likely to open the season as the 16th-ranked Badgers’ first-team quarterback. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    Wisconsin won the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Wednesday, defeating Wake Forest 42-28. And the Badgers celebrated by...breaking the trophy?

    It would appear so:

    That wasn't the only disappointment. A day after Oklahoma State players poured Cheez-It crackers onto head coach Mike Gundy following their 37-34 win over Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl, plenty of folks hoped Wisconsin would bathe head coach Paul Chryst in mayonnaise.

    But that didn't happen:

    Turns out the trophy wasn't filled with mayo either. On Wednesday, it was just dollop after dollop of disappointment.

