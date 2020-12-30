Wisconsin Accidentally Shatters Mayo Bowl Trophy in Locker Room, Video Shows

Wisconsin Accidentally Shatters Mayo Bowl Trophy in Locker Room, Video ShowsDecember 30, 2020
Morry Gash/Associated Press
Wisconsin won the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Wednesday, defeating Wake Forest 42-28. And the Badgers celebrated by...breaking the trophy?
It would appear so:
That wasn't the only disappointment. A day after Oklahoma State players poured Cheez-It crackers onto head coach Mike Gundy following their 37-34 win over Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl, plenty of folks hoped Wisconsin would bathe head coach Paul Chryst in mayonnaise.
But that didn't happen:
Turns out the trophy wasn't filled with mayo either. On Wednesday, it was just dollop after dollop of disappointment.
