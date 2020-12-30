Bills Approved to Host 6,700 Fans for NFL Wild Card Playoff Game

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

When the Buffalo Bills host their first playoff game in 25 years next weekend, fans will be in attendance.

The team announced Wednesday that New York State has granted it permission to allow 6,772 fans into the stadium for the Bills' AFC Wild Card game. All fans will be required to test negative for COVID-19 in order to attend.

The majority of the tickets—6,200—will be sold to Bills season ticket holders based on seniority.

Fans have not been allowed into Bills Stadium this season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bills Stadium has a capacity of 72,000.

According to the Democrat and Chronicle, tailgating will be prohibited and contact tracing procedures will be followed postgame.

Tickets will be sold in groups of two or four, and each season ticket member will only be able to purchase one group of tickets. If the Bills win and host a divisional-round game—and fans are allowed—those who attend next weekend's game will not be allowed to buy tickets for the following game.

The league's testing partner, Bioreference Laboratories, will conduct COVID-19 tests, and fans are responsible for the $63 cost of the test.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he views the change in attendance policy as an opportunity to explore how other industries affected by the pandemic could adapt similar protocols to reopen.

"This is not just about attending a football game," Cuomo said Monday, per Teri Weaver of Syracuse.com. "We are trying to find a way to reopen businesses."

The Bills wild card game will be held on either Jan. 9 or Jan. 10.