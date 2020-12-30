    Premier League Has 'Full Confidence' Season Will Continue Despite Postponements

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2020

    A general view during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion at Craven Cottage stadium in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Matthew Childs/Pool via AP)
    Matthew Childs/Associated Press

    The Premier League announced it intends to carry on with the 2020-21 season as planned despite the recent postponements of some fixtures because of coronavirus outbreaks within multiple teams. 

    "With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its COVID-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled," the league said Wednesday while confirming a match between Tottenham and Fulham was postponed.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

