Fantasy Football Mailbag: Top Players and Keeper Questions for 2021

It's the end of the line.

There are still a few fantasy football leagues that play their championship games in Week 17, but in the overwhelming majority of leagues, last week brought with it the end of the season. A champion has been crowned, and now there's nothing to do but turn off computers and either wait for next summer or get really wild and go outside or something.

But fear not, fantasy enthusiast. You don't have to take such drastic steps.

Much like the NFL, fantasy football has become a year-round pastime for many. Folks in dynasty leagues will move on to scouting the rookie class of 2021. Managers in keeper leagues have to decide which players from this year's roster to carry over into next year. And even those in redraft formats can start examining the season that was to see what lessons can be learned.

That's what we're going to do here with the final fantasy football start/sit column of 2020.

As was the case every week this season, I've gone over user questions on the Bleacher Report app and selected some to answer here. But rather than focus on the upcoming week's games, this week's slate looks ahead to 2021.

Let's get started with a question about the big dogs next year at fantasy football's most important position.