James Harden Trade Rumors: Bucks Don't See Rockets Star as a 'Culture Fit'

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly don't have any plans to pursue a trade for disgruntled Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Bucks do not view Harden as a good "culture fit" alongside the likes of reigning two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and new addition Jrue Holiday.

Milwaukee established Giannis as the face of the franchise moving forward when it recently signed him to a five-year, $228.2 million supermax contract extension.

Harden arrived late at Rockets training camp prior to the start of the 2020-21 season amid reports that he wanted to be traded.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden turned down a contract extension offer from Houston that would have paid him $50 million per year and asked to be dealt to the Brooklyn Nets so he could play alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon later reported that Harden would also be open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers and potentially other contending teams as well.

There has been no movement on the trade front yet, as the Rockets are not obligated to deal Harden since he is under contract through at least next season.

While the Rockets are off to an 0-2 start this season, Harden has been spectacular despite the controversy, averaging 39.0 points, 12.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

Harden has led the NBA in scoring in each of the past three seasons with over 30 points per game in each of those campaigns, and he was also named NBA MVP in 2018.

If the Bucks were to acquire Harden, they would have the two players who have combined to win the past three NBA MVP awards, but Milwaukee is apparently happy with the mix of players it has assembled.

Although the Bucks are just 2-2, including a surprising 20-point loss to the New York Knicks, they are coming off a 144-97 walloping of the reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, which suggests scoring may not be a significant need.

The Bucks are getting strong play from their "Big Three" of Giannis, Middleton and Holiday, while supporting cast members such as Donte DiVincenzo, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez and D.J. Augustin have contributed in a significant way as well.

There is a good chance acquiring Harden would result in Middleton, DiVincenzo, draft picks and other pieces getting sent to Houston, but as of now, there doesn't appear to be any reason for the Bucks to break up what looks like a strong nucleus.