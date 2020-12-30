Sting Responds to Bret Hart; Kenny Omega-Impact; Young Bucks Talk Retirement

Don Feria/Associated Press

Sting Praises Bret Hart

Former WCW and current All Elite Wrestling star Sting had nothing but good things to say about fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart on Tuesday.

Sting responded to something Hart said about him in 2016 on his Sharpshooter Show podcast. According to Marc Middleton to WrestlingInc.com, Hart said at the time: "Sting was a class guy, just a first-rate guy. Great guy to work with. A real friend. Never saw any ounce of ego. Just a team player all the way and I always had a lot of respect for him. He really made coming to work fun."

The Icon expressed much the same sentiment regarding Hart, tweeting:

Following the Montreal Screwjob in 1997, Hart made the move from WWE to WCW. Hopes were high, but WCW seemingly failed to utilize The Hitman to the best of his abilities.

Hart doesn't often look back on his time in WCW with fondness, but working with Sting seems to be one of the few things he enjoyed.

During Hart's fairly short stint in WCW, he and Sting faced each other many times and even teamed together on a few occasions.

Most notably, they feuded over both the United States Championship and WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 1998 and 1999.

Hart and Sting are two of the all-time greats, and they always seemed to have strong in-ring chemistry, which is something that was lacking at times in WCW's final years.

It can be argued that not much good came from Hart signing with WCW, but one major positive is that fans got to see him have dream matches against a performer of Sting's caliber.

Omega to Appear on Impact Wrestling Next Week

Impact Wrestling announced Tuesday night that AEW World champion Kenny Omega is scheduled to make another appearance for Impact next week.

The promotion noted that Omega will be flanked by Impact Tag Team champions Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, as well as Don Callis:

Omega first showed up on Impact a few weeks ago after Callis helped him beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship on the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite.

After Omega got physically involved with The Motor City Machine Guns and Impact World champion Rich Swann, it was announced that Omega would team with The Good Brothers against Swann, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley at Hard to Kill on Jan. 16.

Next week's Impact will represent one of the final opportunities for the six men to interact prior to the pay-per-view, so there could be some fireworks.

The loose working relationship between AEW and Impact has made for some unexpected moments thus far, and there is no question that having Omega on the show fairly regularly has been a good thing for Impact in terms of exposure.

Another Omega appearance next week could mean an increase in viewership for Impact and the possibility of convincing more fans to buy the pay-per-view in a couple of weeks.

Young Bucks Want to Retire in 7-10 Years

The Young Bucks are atop the wrestling world currently as the AEW World Tag Team champions, and they don't have designs on stepping away any time soon.

During an appearance on the Sitting Ringside podcast with former WCW announcer David Penzer (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Nick Jackson said the following regarding The Young Bucks' in-ring future:



"Man, we talked about this quite often and remember Matt when we were at 10 years to go? When was that? Two or three years ago? So I think if we did the math, if we're still going by that, I think maybe seven more years, but who knows? It's hard to say. You know how this business is. It's impossible to say no to things so, I don't know.

"If I could do seven to 10 more years at this rate and do the matches that I'm doing now and if I'm feeling the same way I'm feeling now, I could easily do it because I feel pretty good right now. Maybe that's because of the limited schedule but, I think that has probably helped our bodies. This pandemic has healed us a little bit with being on the road less and doing matches way less than we were years prior. So who knows. Knock on wood, I hope I can do this as long as possible so..."

Nick is four years younger than his brother, Matt Jackson, but he is also a far more acrobatic wrestler who takes more risks.

The Young Bucks mirror the Hardy Boyz in that respect, and they can take solace in the fact that both Matt and Jeff Hardy are still wrestling at a high level well into their 40s for AEW and WWE, respectively.

As things stand, most AEW performers are wrestling once a week because of a lack of house shows and the limited amount of independent promotions running shows. As pointed out by Nick, that has helped keep The Young Bucks fresh.

The Young Bucks go all out and leave it all in the ring when they do wrestle, but they have had the ability to pick and choose their spots with only one episode of Dynamite and one episode of AEW Dark per week.

As of now, The Bucks seem to have plenty left in the tank, and as long as they maintain executive vice president roles in AEW, they can likely stretch their in-ring careers even beyond 10 years by making themselves a part-time attraction rather than full-time performers in the future.

