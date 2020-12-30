Bucks GM: Giannis Signing Supermax Contract 'Wasn't an Easy Decision for Him'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo committed to the Milwaukee Bucks when he signed a supermax contract extension on Dec. 15, but the reigning two-time NBA MVP didn't take his decision lightly.

Speaking to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Bucks general manager Jon Horst said it "wasn't an easy decision for" Antetokounmpo to re-sign with the franchise.

The biggest question of the NBA offseason was whether the Bucks had made enough to moves to get Antetokounmpo to sign his extension, notably having added Jrue Holiday. If the Dec. 21 deadline had passed without the sides reaching a deal, the 26-year-old would have been an unrestricted free agent next summer.



Alex Saratsis, Antetokounmpo's agent, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the deal is for $228 million over five years and includes an opt-out after the fourth season.

The Athletic's Nehm, Shams Charania and Sam Amick broke down details of the negotiations between Antetokounmpo's camp and the Bucks on the day the deal was agreed upon.

"One day, he's in 1,000 percent. The next day, he's asking more questions," one source told The Athletic about Antetokounmpo's discussions with the team.

Nehm, Charania and Amick noted one of the big breakthrough moments for the Bucks came Dec. 12 when governors Marc Lasry and Wes Edens met with Saratsis in Chicago, but that was after "days upon days of deliberating for Antetokounmpo and his inner circle."



Ultimately, the Bucks got the agreement they desperately needed.

Antetokounmpo's decision allows him to give full attention to basketball without having to answer questions about his future. The next step is to get the Bucks over the hump in the playoffs after they led the NBA in regular-season wins each of the past two seasons.