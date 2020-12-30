Bettor Wins $20K on Parlay for Russell Westbrook, Julius Randle's Triple-Doubles

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

A bettor on FanDuel made $20,910 on a $200 bet Tuesday by virtue of parlaying triple-doubles for both Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network tweeted a breakdown of the winning ticket:

Westbrook is the king of the triple-double, which is why the odds of him securing one Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls was just +155 (31-20).

The big money was made on the Randle bet, as a Randle triple-double against the Cleveland Cavaliers was +4000 (40-1).

Randle recorded just the seventh triple-double of his seven-year NBA career compared to 149 for Westbrook, which is second in NBA history behind only Oscar Robertson.

Westbrook, who is in the midst of his first season with the Wizards, registered 21 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists in Tuesday's 115-107 loss to the Bulls, dropping Washington to 0-4 on the season.

Meanwhile, Randle contributed to a winning effort, as he racked up 28 points, 12 boards and 11 dimes in New York's 95-86 victory over a Cleveland team that lost for the first time this season.

Although the 2020-21 NBA season is still young, Randle is enjoying a career year thus far through four games.

In those games, Randle is averaging 24.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists for a 2-2 Knicks team that has exceeded expectations.

Randle fell just one assist and one rebound shy of a triple-double in his opening game of the season, but now that he has one under his belt, bettors are highly unlikely to get 40-1 odds on him again at any point during the 2020-21 campaign.

