Nuggets 'Not a Very Good Team' After Loss vs. Kings, Says HC Michael Malone

Amid a 1-3 start to the NBA season, Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone didn't mince words about where his team is at.

"We're not a very good team at the moment," he told reporters after Tuesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Turnovers and defense were significant problems for the Nuggets in the game. Their 19 turnovers led to 37 points for the Kings, who shot 48.9 percent overall and made 16 of 33 three-point attempts.

Expectations are high for the Nuggets in 2020-21 after reaching the Western Conference Finals last season. They did lose Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee and Torrey Craig in free agency, but the hope was young players like Michael Porter Jr. and Bol Bol could step up to replace that lost production.

Porter's contributions have sparked the Nuggets to rank sixth in points per game (117.3) and offensive rating (114.5), but it's on the defensive end where the drop has been noticeable.

After finishing 11th in scoring defense and 16th in defensive rating last season, Denver has fallen to 25th and 29th in those categories through four games this season. They have allowed at least 111 points in every game thus far, including 121 or more three times.

It's still early enough for the Nuggets to turn things around, but they need to find answers quickly to avoid falling into a deep hole in the deep Western Conference.